Amid global Omicron scare, United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency (UKHSA), in its latest technical briefing, has said that a third booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine boosts immunity against the new variant. Based on the analysis of data from 581 Omicron cases, the health agency said that the preliminary data shows effectiveness against the new variant as the immunity seems to increase considerably against a booster dose, thereby providing 70-75 percent protection against symptomatic infection.

It however added that due to the early nature of these findings, these estimates are subject to uncertainty and change. Further pointing out that if the current trends continue unchanged, the UK will exceed one million infections by end of this month.

Speaking on the findings, Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at UKHSA said that these estimates should be treated with caution because they indicate that there is a greater risk of catching the Omicron variant a few months after getting the second jab, as compared to the Delta variant. She further urged those who haven’t had their first two doses to book a vaccination appointment right away as vaccines show higher protection against the serious complications of Covid-19.

In India, the Serum Institute Of India (SII) has sought approval to administer booster dose citing adequate stock of Covishield in the country and rising demand for booster doses. Meanwhile, the SEC under Central Drugs Standard Control Orgnaisation has said that Covid-19 booster doses cannot be recommended without clinical trials.

The total tally of Omicron Covid-19 cases in India has now reached 32, with as many as 7 new cases being reported from Maharashtra. While Maharashtra has reported 17 cases so far, there are 9 cases in Rajasthan, 3 cases n Gujarat, 2 cases in Karnataka and Delhi.