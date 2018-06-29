Pradhan said Agri Vikas-2018, which is a convergence of innovative agricultural entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations and replicate it in farm practices with government support, will contribute a small step in the long journey of scripting a new story for Odisha’s agriculture.

Pradhan was present at the inaugural session of the two-day Agri Vikas-2018 programme at the SOA University in Odisha

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that efficient market linkage of agriculture products of Odisha will not only strengthen the farmers’ economy but also boost the economy of the state.

While addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Agri Vikas-2018 programme at the SOA University here, Pradhan said, “Proper market linkage of agriculture products of Odisha with local, state, national and international level markets will not only change the economy of farmers but also strengthen the state’s economy.”

Though there has been a rise in production of many agricultural products in Odisha post-Independence, farmers in the state still depend on other states for other essential commodities, he added.

“It has come as a challenge for Odisha to attract market for the surplus produced goods,” the Union minister said.

Maintaining that a medicine for cancer is being prepared in turmeric produced organically in the USA, Pradhan said though Kandhamal district in Odisha is famous across the globe for organic turmeric cultivation, farmers there are lagging behind due to lack of ideas about the massive opportunity in global markets.

“Due to lack of skill development, the state’s agrarian economy has lagged far behind its true potential and is always grappling with challenges. Technology and innovation can be a real game-changer for the agriculture sector in Odisha,” added Pradhan.

Pradhan said Agri Vikas-2018, which is a convergence of innovative agricultural entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations and replicate it in farm practices with government support, will contribute a small step in the long journey of scripting a new story for Odisha’s agriculture.

Pradhan held a meeting with senior Odia and Odisha cadre officers in Delhi recently and decided to ensure a holistic growth of farmers in Odisha.

Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister of State Giriraj Singh and Union Farmers and Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also attended the function.

Many progressive farmers from various districts along with agro-entrepreneurs, investors, central organisations as well as corporate bodies have gathered under one roof while government agencies and other organisations including TRIFED, NAFED, NCDC and Agriculture Skill Council have exhibited methods to address problems in agriculture for the participants. Around 150 stalls have been set up for the purpose.

The event is being supported by National Institute of Agriculture Marketing (NIAM) and KPMG as knowledge partners. The public can attend the programme between 10 am and 1 pm on Saturday.

