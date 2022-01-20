The Brahma Kumaris ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore’ event was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The Prime Minister, speaking through video conference, said the program will serve as an inspiration to the country. While speaking at the program, PM Modi said that the progress of the country is our progress. We exist because of the nation, and the nation exists because of us. This feeling has become a pillar of strength for Indians as they work to construct a new India. The development that the country is achieving today is due to everyone’s efforts, he added.

Addressing the programme organised by the @BrahmaKumaris. Watch. https://t.co/6ecPucXqWi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2022

Narendra Modi further described the role of Brahma Kumaris and other international groups in combatting anti-India propaganda during his address on Thursday, warning against attempts to harm India’s worldwide image. He urged such organizations to work in the direction of presenting India’s image in the best possible light and dispelling the rumors’ that have been circulated about it, claiming that a great deal of effort has gone into maligning India’s image on a global scale. The Prime Minister also made a plea to ensure that accurate information about India reaches people in other countries, emphasizing that it is up to the people to halt the spread of such rumors.

Meanwhile, Modi praised the Brahma Kumaris for their ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore’ effort, which would span seven years and include seven different initiatives. He also announced the following programs: My India, Healthy India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Self-Reliant Farmers, Women: India’s Flag Bearers, Power of Peace Bus Campaign, Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally, United India Motor Bike Campaign, and green efforts under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.