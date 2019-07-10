Congress leader Milind Deora's rejection has been rejected by fellow workers as they have written letter to AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge to not accept Deora's resignation.

After Congress leader Milind Deora tendered his resignation from the top leadership in the wake of party’s Lok Sabha election debacle, a section of Mumbai Congress leaders on Tuesday wrote to AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge, requesting him not to accept the resignation of Milind Deora as the state president.

The eight leaders penned a letter to Kharge saying that the city unit will be in a colossal mess if Deora’s resignation was accepted. They added to have full faith in Deora and added that he should continue as the head of the unit.

The signatories were Kripashankar Singh, Janardan Chandurkar, both former Mumbai Congress presidents, MLA Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan, former MP Eknath Gaikwad, former MLA Baba Siddique, senior city unit vice-president Madhu Chavan, MLA Varsha Gaikwad and Legislative council chief whip Bhai.

The letter said that Deora’s leadership had a positive impact on the party and that there were dramatic changes in Mumbai Congress. Everyone worked positively under one roof and fought against the fascist forces, read the letter.

It also said that at the crucial juncture ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Deora was the only leader who could unite everyone and answer to factionalism.

Deora’s resignation triggered infight within the party as former city unit chief Sanjay Nirupam questioned his decision saying that resignation comes with a feeling of sacrifice but Deora’s seemed liked a ladder to climb up.

Deora in his resignation had asked for a role at the national level. He had replaced Nirupam as president of the Mumbai Congress just ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

