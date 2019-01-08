The title song from Sonam Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has finally been released by the makers of the film on Tuesday—January 8. The song shows love, heartbreak, happiness and endless romance between people of different age groups.

The title song from Sonam Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has finally been released by the makers of the film on Tuesday—January 8. The song shows love, heartbreak, happiness and endless romance between people of different age groups. The title song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has been crooned by Darshan Raval and Rochak Kohli and the lyrics have been penned by Gurpreet Saini and the music of the melodious song has been given by Rochak Kohli.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is one of the most anticipated films of this year which is based on a lesbian love story and fans are eagerly waiting for this film as it looks like it will be very different from the other masala entertainer as it has a different plot altogether. The song is the revised version of classic film 1942: A Love Story which starred Anil Kapoor and it is a very soothing song. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also stars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra, among a few others.

RD Burman's classic melody from #1942ALoveStory is recreated for #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga… Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar… #ELKDTAL title song: https://t.co/RLTA9GlZ4D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2019

The film has been helmed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and has been backed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

