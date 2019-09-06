The Congress has appointed Eknath Gaikwad as the acting president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. The decision came after the former Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora confirmed his resignation as president earlier today. Deora sent a letter to Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Balasaheb Thorat. In this letter, Milind Deora said that he had informed Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who was the leader of the party in the 16th Lok Sabha about his decision.

Milind Deora who replaced Sanjay Nirupam a few days before the Lok Sabha polls 2019, announced his resignation from party president in July, right after Congress party’s disastrous performance in the election when the party was able to bag only 52 seats and was wiped out entirely in Mumbai.

However, the working committee of the party was not ready to accept the resignation letter at that time or to pick a new leader.

Milind Deora’s resignation as the party chief of the Mumbai unit came a few days before the assembly polls in Maharashtra, which would make more difficult for Congress to face the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. In the 2014 assembly election, Congress could manage to win 36 of 288 seats, whereas the BJP won 124 seats and the Shiv Sena bagged 61.

While announcing his resignation, Deora said that the Congress party is facing a big challenge in Maharashtra. He added, the party’s like Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi did have an impact in the vote bank of Congress and the party need to negate this. In general election, VBA has secured around 40 lakhs votes which mostly came from Dalits and Muslims. However, Congress took note of Deoara’s words as the party looking for a tie-up with the VBA.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App