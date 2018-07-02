Retired civil engineer Elattuvalappil Sreedharan, who is often called the Metro Man of India slammed PM Modi's bullet train project calling it 'highly expensive' while asserting that it will only cater to the elite and will be beyond the reach of ordinary people.

Days after being appointed to head a committee to lay down standards for metro rail systems in the country, Retired civil engineer Elattuvalappil Sreedharan, often known as ‘Metro Man’ in an interview to the Hindustan Times said that bullet trains will be expensive and will cater only to the affluent class while asserting that they will be beyond the reach of ordinary people.

“Bullet trains will cater only to the elite community. It is highly expensive and beyond the reach of ordinary people. What India needs is a modern, clean, safe and fast rail system,” Sreedharan said during the interview.

According to Sreedharan, Indian Railways, the lifeline of country’s transport system is still 20 years behind the railway networks of advanced nations. Apart from the installation of bio-toilets in several train coaches of Indian Railways, there has been no technical upgradation.

Sreedharan cited many fields on which Indian Railways is still not up to the par, punctuality and safety the top among them.

The metro man is of the view that punctuality of the Indian trains has been stated at 70 percent officially but the reality would be around 50%.

As per the punctuality performance recorded by the national transporter in 2017, more than 30 percent of the trains were running late. During the period of April 2017 to March 2018, the punctuality of mail, as well as express trains, was 71.39 percent as compared to 76 percent last year.

