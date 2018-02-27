Once again taking a dig at Congress party and its governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that one family ruled the country for 48 years and one tea seller ruled for 48 months. Born in rich houses, they could not care for farmers in 48 years. Their misdeeds have made the Government unpopular. Election after election what are the people doing? They are removing Congress. When Congress goes, the harmful Congress culture also goes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while taking a dig at the Congress party and its governance over the years during his Karnataka visit said that one family ruled the country for 48 years and one tea seller ruled for 48 months. Born in rich houses, they could not care for farmers in 48 years. But in 48 months, we multiplied Minimum Support Price (MSP) by 1 and a half for the farmers. Hitting out at the current Congress-led Karnataka Government at the centre, PM Modi said it is certain to be defeated. “Their misdeeds have made the Government unpopular. Election after election what are the people doing? They are removing Congress. When Congress goes, the harmful Congress culture also goes,” PM Modi added.

Speaking of his promises during his public address in Karnataka, PM Narendra Modi said, “As Gujarat CM, I took the oath that I’ll create the tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. If someone goes to America, they see ‘statue of liberty’. The statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Ji is ‘statue of unity’ & it is twice taller than the statue of liberty.” Not a first time when PM Modi has hit out at the Congress party, especially at the Karnataka government in recent days.

Earlier in the month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally on Monday in Mysuru, Karnataka ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state spoke about the functioning of the government, the importance of development, and also hit out at Congress party for its 70-year long rule in the country. PM Modi had asked, “What do you need? A govt of commission or a govt of mission? A govt which asks for 10% commission to work or a government which works with the mission for development?”

However, hitting back at PM Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah had earlier called him the “most corrupt PM” and questioned how could Nirav Modi escape without PM Modi’s knowledge when both of them were in Davos together. Congress leader’s rant came a day after PM Modi’s Mysuru rally where he criticised Karnataka government and made corruption remarks on its leaders.

Not only Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, but Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also accused PM Modi saying that he was an instrument of corruption. Speaking in Shillong, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the context of Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case hit out at the Prime Minister saying that he was not against corruption but is an instrument of corruption. It was one of the sharpest attacks at PM Modi in the recent days as the new Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is spearheading his party from the front.

