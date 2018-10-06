Hitting out at the election commision, Congress alleged that EC rescheduled its conference time because PM Modi will be addressing the nation today from Rajasthan at 1 pm. As per the code of conduct, no political party can make any announcements in poll-bound states after EC's announcements.

Just a few minutes after the Election Commission changed its media address timings on schedule for elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram from 12 pm to 3 pm on October 6, Congress slammed the election body and further questioned its independence. Hitting out at the election commision, Congress alleged that EC rescheduled its conference time because PM Modi will be addressing the nation today from Rajasthan at 1 pm. As per the code of conduct, no political party can make any announcements in poll-bound states after EC’s announcements. Hence, the Congress alleged that EC changed its presser timings so that PM Modi can deliver his speeches without any hurdles.

PM Modi is all set to carry out a public rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Ajmer today. Commenting on the public rally, BJP leaders said that over 3 lakh people are expected to be the part of the rally. Meanwhile, the poll body refuted the claims and said that the timings were changed to adjust the logistics.

Schedule for elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram to be announced today

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Congress’ national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that EC delayed its announcement because PM Modi is holding a public rally in Rajasthan at 1 pm.

Pune hoarding collapse: 3 dead as railway hoarding falls on vehicles, FIR registered against contractors and workers

He drew people’s attention by putting out a tweet where he mentioned three facts. He said firstly EC said that they will media briefing at 12:30 to announce election dates. Then he adds that PM Modi is addressing a rally in Rajasthan at 1 pm. In his third fact, he claimed that EC suddenly changes its presser timings from 1 pm to 3 pm. He later went on and questioned EC over its independence.

Bihar girl flogged on panchayat’s orders for eloping with man from another caste, father supports punishment

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More