The Election Commission alotted the “battery torch” symbol to actor turned politician Kamal Haasan ’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Head of the party, Kamal Haasan took to his official social media accounts to thank the election commission for the symbol. He tweeted on Sunday that Makkal Needhi Maiam will endeavour to be the “Torch-Bearer” for a new era in Tamil Nadu and Indian politics.

As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, the election commission has granted common symbols to 38 other parties which are not widely recognised.

Earlier, Kamal Haasan, the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam was quoted saying that the party put up candidates in all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Rejecting the idea of an alliance with AIADMK and DMK, Haasan has decided that Makkal Needhi Maiam would proceed further for polls.

Clarifying this, he said that with MNM, they want to serve the people of Tamil Nadu with a clean hand and so, they would not stain their hands. But he also announced that MNM would collaborate with like-minded parties. After its meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, there were guesses that MNM might ally with Congress. But the only doubt that stays is Congress has already tied-up with DMK, which is a party MNM would not agree to join hands with.

