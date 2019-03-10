Lok Sabha 2019 poll dates announcement LIVE updates: The Election Commission is set to announce dates for Lok Sabha 2019 polls in a press conference at 5:00 pm today. The poll body will also declare dates for assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, which will be held along with parliamentary polls.

The Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats will be held in 6-7 phases. The Model Code of Conduct will come into force the moment poll dates are announced and it restricts the government from making major announcements. The Congress had alleged that Election Commission was deliberately delaying the formal announcement of poll dates to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conclude his official travel programmes.

It is not yet confirmed whether Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held along with Lok Sabha polls. The state has been under Governor’s rule since the BJP ended its alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP. A team of the poll panel had earlier this week visited Srinagar to take stock of the security situation.

LIVE updates:

– Phase 1 – 91 constancies in 20 states

Phase 2 – 97 constituencies in 13 states

Phase 3 – 115 constituencies in 14 states

Phase 4 – 71 constituencies in 9 states

Phase 5 – 51 constituencies in 7 states

Phase 6 – *

Phase 7 – *

– The first phase of elections on April 11, second phase on 18 April, third phase on April 23, fourth phase on April 29, fifth phase on May 6, sixth phase on May 12 and seventh phase on May 19 and counting of votes will be held on May 23.

– The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in 7 phases.

– In this year’s Lok Sabha elections, candidates will be asked to submit their social media details to Election Commission.

– Action will be taken on cash transactions within 100 hours.

– A new Andriod app has been launched by the Election Commission to address voters’ grievances.

– Videography will be conducted at all polling booths to ensure free and fair elections.

– The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect from today itself in the entire country and violation will be dealt with in the strictest manner, said Sunil Arora.

– 15 million voters belong to the age group of 18-19.

– No. of voters has risen by 8.4 crore in 2019.

– 1950 is the new voter helpline no.

– VVPATs will be used at all 10 lakh pooling booths, said CEC Sunil Arora.

– CEC Sunil Arora said 90 crore people are eligible to cast their ballot this year. 2019 Lok Sabha elections will witness 83.4 million more voters, compared to last Lok Sabha elections.

– CEC Sunil Arora said a team of poll panel visited states to review poll preparedness and the Election Commission was in touch with Home Ministry.

– Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora will address the media anytime soon. He will be announcing poll dates for Lok Sabha 2019 elections and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha.

