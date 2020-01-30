EC bans Anurag Thakur Parvesh Verma: The Election Commission has barred BJP MP Anurag Thakur and party leader Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma on Thursday from campaigning for 72-hours and 96-hours respectively. In its official release, it's mentioned that the ban will continue till 5 pm on January 30. Both leaders are barred to hold any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) in regards to the upcoming elections.

The poll body ordered the dismissal of Thakur and Verma On Wednesday from the party’s list of star campaigners. This decision has come after Minister of State for Finance, instigated teh crowd with inflammatory statement during the BJP election rally, this week. He asked the crowd to chant ” shoot the traitors of India, ( desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaro saalon ko). While Verma, a West Delhi MP said the Shaheen Bagh protestors would enter the homes and rape sisters and daughters.

Commission's order to Sh. Anurag Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party…barred from campaigning for a period of 72hrs starting from 5pm on 30th January 2020 https://t.co/QNtDYQ8IUN pic.twitter.com/J8hZ8E8xam — Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) January 30, 2020

Commission's order to Sh. Parvesh Sahib Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party

…barred from campaigning for a period of 96hrs starting from 5pm on 30th January 2020 https://t.co/9tui7wVw3v pic.twitter.com/1nfPFQvoui — Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) January 30, 2020

Following these statements, EC reiterated its past warning instructions on the Model Code of Conduct to all the political parties on Wednesday. As per the code, no political leader is allowed to give communally divisive statements during the election campaign, criticism of private life of candidates, leaders or personal attacks. Also, the use of religion for election propaganda, among other things.

Speaking to a leading daily, Thakur clarified his previous statement. He said he was giving solutions to handle the traitors of the country. The response could have been voted them out or throw them out but it was up to the people who reacted in that way.

While on Tuesday, Verma stated that as anti-CAA and NRC protests at Shaheen Bagh is continuing, Delhi will face a Kashmir-like situation.

