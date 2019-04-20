In its letter to Eros Now, the EC wrote that PM Modi web series 'Modi-Journey of a Common Man', comprising five episodes available on its platform needs to be stalled

After banning the release of biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Election Commission has now stalled Eros Now Original Series, ‘Modi: Journey Of A Common Man’ till further orders. The EC directed Eros Now to stop online streaming of the web series and remove its content till further notice. Earlier, the EC banned the release of PM Modi biopic a day before its release.

In its letter to Eros Now, the EC wrote that PM Modi web series, ‘Modi-Journey of a Common Man’, comprising five episodes available on its platform, needs to be stalled. It directed the producers to take down the series and remove all connected content of the series till further orders. The poll body in its order stated that on viewing the trailer of the web series, it’s evident that the said series showcases different phases of life of PM Modi, from childhood to becoming a national leader. Hence, anything that serves the purpose of the political entity or any individual connected to it has the potential to disturb the level playing field during elections, should not be displayed.

Election Commission to Eros Now: It was brought to our notice that a web series "Modi-Journey of a Common Man, having 5 episodes is available on your platform. You're directed to stop forthwith the online streaming & remove all connected content of the series till further orders pic.twitter.com/ofs0neJMc3 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2019

The five-episode web series chronicles PM Modi’s life from childhood to youth and finally his journey as India’s Prime Minister. It has been written by Mihir Bhuta and Radhika Anand while Oh My God fame Umesh Shukla has directed it.

The web series was mainly shot in areas where Modi grew up such as regions of rural Gujarat like Siddhpur and Vadnagar. Actor Mahesh Thakur will be seen playing PM Modi and depicting his political journey, while Modi’s younger version will be played by Ashish Sharma.

A bench comprising CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the matter on April 22, 2019.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More