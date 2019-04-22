Election Commission bars Navjot Singh Sidhu from poll campaign for 3 days: Navjot Singh Sidhu had urged Muslims not to vote for BJP and ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi is defeated. The Election Commission on Saturday issued a notice to cricketer-turned-politician for his speech at a rally in Bihar's Katihar.

Election Commission bars Navjot Singh Sidhu from poll campaign for 3 days: The Election Commission on Monday barred Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours. The poll panel punished senior Congress leader over his remarks, urging Muslims not to vote for BJP and ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi is defeated. Under the three-day ban, Sidhu cannot hold public meetings, road shows and public rallies. He has also been barred from giving an interview to media in connection with ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

On Saturday, the EC had issued a notice to cricketer-turned-politician for his speech at a rally in Bihar’s Katihar. The EC had sought an explanation from Sidhu within 24 hours for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Election Commission of India bars Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu from holding any public meeting, road show, public rally & interviews in media in connection with ongoing elections, for 72 hours from 10 am on 23 April 2019. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/VqPOjAAOg2 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019

Addressing an election rally, Sidhu asked Muslims that they are the majority in Katihar and form 64 per cent of the population. He urged Muslim voters to come out and vote for the grand old party.

The EC has earlier taken similar action against Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati, Maneka Gandhi and Azam Khan. Uttar Pradesh chief minister was punished for comparing ongoing Lok Sabha elections with a contest between revered Muslim figure Ali and Bajrangbali. In Meerut, Adityanath had said that if Mahagathbandhan of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party trust Ali, the BJP has the support of Bajrangbali.

Adityanath was reacting to the speech of Mayawati wherein she asked Muslims to not get their votes divide by voting for the Congress. The poll also banned BSP supremo from the campaign.

The EC cracked whip on Maneka after she warned Muslims to vote for her or she would stop helping them. Similarly, the poll panel also punished senior SP leader Khan from campaigning. These three leaders were barred after invoking Muslims and religion, but the senior SP leader was punished after he stooped low. Addressing a gathering in Rampur where from Khan is contesting, he made underwear remarks on her opponent Jaya Prada.

