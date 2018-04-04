Just ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls 2018, An extravagant long vehicle carrying the 62-foot, 750-tonne half-done idol of the Lord Human from Kolar to Kacharakanahalli in East Bengaluru, was stranded after the police allegedly stopped it on the NH-48 on Monday, April 2, mentioning it as a violation of the model election code of conduct.

According to a report published by the national daily, TOI Bureau, Official sources said members of the trust had applied for permission to transport the statue, they said, “On Monday evening, police might have stopped the vehicle to check whether the trust had got necessary permissions to transport the statue into the city. The vehicle was allowed to resume its journey on Tuesday.” However, the Bengaluru Traffic Police officers, claimed that the incident happened beyond their jurisdiction.

Trust members said that the Hanuman statue will be the biggest in the world. Weighing almost 1450 tonnes the statue had to be lifted 4 feet from under the ground. Member of Sri Rama Chaithanya Vardhini Trust has alleged that the Bengaluru development minister K J George had tried to hamper the idol’s movement, citing election code of conduct, but the minister, later on, clarified he had no such intention.

