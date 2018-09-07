Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat has expressed his displeasure over the early poll move by Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said astrological predictions will not decide the time of elections for Telangana assembly. OP Rawat further said that the Election Commission will assess if Telangana elections can be held with other 4 states.

The Election Commission has lashed out at Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, a day after he announced the dissolution of Telangana Assembly. In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat expressed his displeasure over the early poll move by Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar. Addressing the media on the matter, OP Rawat said that the Election Commission will assess if Telangana elections can be held with other 4 states- Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram – in December this year.

He further said astrological predictions will not decide the time of elections for Telangana assembly. When asked about the Election Commission’s plan over Telangana polls, he said that firstly Election Commission will take stock of preparation from Telangana Chief Electoral Officer and after that, it will be decided when to hold the elections. He further added: Then an official audit will take place and the Election Commission will visit the state after that.

According to media reports, the Election Commission will consider all legal and logistical aspects before taking a final decision on Telangana polls. Meanwhile, K Chandrasekhar Rao’s party has announced a list of 105 candidates for upcoming polls in Telangana. Only 2 sitting MLAs were denied tickets for next polls.

K Chandrasekhar Rao has made it clear that it will not stitch a pre-poll alliance with any party, drawing a sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Reaction to K Chandrasekhar Rao’s move, Amit Shah’s party said that it’s your loss, not ours.

On September 2, TRS chief while addressing a rally at Ranga Reddy district said that Telangana won’t to Delhi parties.

The Assembly elections to the state were supposed to be held in June in 2019, along with 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, K Chandrasekhar Rao feels that separate elections to assembly and Parliament will benefit TRS.

