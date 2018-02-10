The Election Commission (EC) of India has approached the Supreme Court to give it the power to deregister political parties. Election Commission approached the apex court via an affidavit asking the authority to provide the right to deregister political parties. The Election Commission further mentioned that it has been making the demand to amend the current act for the past two decades but nothing concrete has been done on the matter yet.

In order to bring more transparency in the democratic system, the Election Commission (EC) of India has approached the Supreme Court to give it the power to deregister political parties. Election Commission approached the apex court via an affidavit asking the authority to provide the right to deregister political parties. This new development from the poll conducting body has come in support to a PIL asking why convicted candidates, people who are otherwise not allowed to contest elections, were allowed to form political parties. The Supreme Court will hear the matter on February 12 (Monday).

The Election Commission further mentioned that it has been making the demand to amend the current act for the past two decades but nothing has been done so far. The PIL filed by lawyer-activist Ashwini Upadhyay asking why convicted persons should be able to form political parties, also asked that poll body should be given authority to ensure inner-party democracy. Not the first time when the Election Commission has come up with suggestion and demands to bring further transparency to the system. Previously in November 2017, the Election Commission had said that there should be a life term ban on convicted parliamentarians and MLAs from contesting elections.

Election Commission files an affidavit in Supreme Court asking for power to de-register political parties. The Apex Court to hear the matter on Monday. — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2018

The Apex court was hearing a petition demanding a ban on contesting polls for convicted politicians. The Election Commission has been pushing for a corruption free and transparent election process. Under the current law, a lawmaker can be debarred for six years from contesting elections once he is convicted for heinous or moral offences. Following that, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to constitute special courts on lines of fast-track court for expeditious disposal of cases pending against parliamentarians and MLAs.