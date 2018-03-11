Election Commission changed its stand on Aadhar after AK Joti took charge as Chief Election Commissioner. While the poll panel has always encouraged the linking of Aadhaar with voter ID cards, it had already stated its position earlier in the apex court that seeding of Aadhaar with the voter ID card was necessary.

The Election Commission (EC) has filed a revised application in the Supreme Court (SC) where it is asked for the mandatory implementation of the 12-digit unique identity number of Aadhaar with all voter cards. The Election Commission changed its stand on Aadhaar after AK Joti took over as the Chief Election Commissioner. While the poll panel has always encouraged the linking of Aadhaar with voter ID cards, it had already stated its position earlier in the apex court that seeding of Aadhaar with the voter ID card was necessary. The EC changed its opinion after AK Joti was appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner. He retired on January 23, 2018.

This step will help to ensure that each person has only one vote and is being taken up to curtail bogus and duplicate voting in the spirit of the election law. The Aadhaar Act which was passed in March 2017 and notified 4 months later in July, made Aadhaar seeding mandatory. However, the plea was earlier filed and advocated by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who sought direction from the Election Commission of India to take appropriate steps to implement an Aadhaar-based election voting system. This was done to ensure maximum participation in election and curtail fake, bogus and duplicate voting in the spirit of section 17-18 of the Representation of People Act, 1950.

To link the Electors Photo Identity Card or EPIC with Aadhaar, the EC issued its guidelines on February 27, 2015. The programme that was launched on March 3, 2015 was to be a part of the National Electoral Roll purification and Authentication Programme (NERPAP). Later in August of 2015 the exercise was suspended because the Supreme Court restricted the use of Aadhaar to only the Public Distribution System (PDS), LPG and kerosene distribution. But by then the poll panel had already linked 38 crore voter cards to Aadhaar by then.

On July 4, 2017, when Naseem Zaidi was the poll Panel chief, the EC filed an application in Supreme Court seeking to resume seeding of Aadhaar with EPIC. But the poll panel turned down the application and clarified Aadhaar linkage was not compulsory. However after AK Joti took charge as CEC on July 2017, the poll panel changed its stand and filed a revised application in the apex court, making a case for mandatory seeding of Aadhaar with EPIC. When contacted, Joti declined to comment on the matter. saying he has retired. However, Joti’s successor, OP Rawat, confirmed that voters who are already enrolled and eligible but do not have Aadhaar card will not suffer on account of the change in stand.

Although the EC has supported compulsory seeding of Aadhaar with the voter card, it is not in favour of using the Aadhaar card as EPIC. The poll panel is learnt to have expressed its disapproval of the idea in its response to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice last month.

