Election Commission gives clean chit to PM Modi over Wardha speech row, says prime minister did not violate model code of conduct: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not violate Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his Wardha speech in which he had attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency. “The matter has been examined in detail in accordance with provisions of Model Code of Conduct, R P Act, and Maharashtra CEO’s report. Accordingly, EC is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation has been noticed,” the commission was quoted as saying.

During his speech in Maharashtra’s Wardha, PM Modi targetted Rahul Gandhi saying that the Congress leaders are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by the majority (Hindu) population, a veiled attack on Congress president for his decision to contest from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency.

Election Commission: In matter related to a complaint concerning alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct in a speech by PM Narendra Modi in Wardha, Maharashtra on 01.04.2019, Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation has been noticed. pic.twitter.com/oCNjMkpWSO — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2019

