Election Commission issues advisory in Delhi as voters get anonymous calls of names being deleted from electoral rolls: The Chief Electoral Officer on Saturday issued an advisory to the citizens of Delhi and warned them not to be mislead if anybody tells them that their names have been struck off the electoral rolls. The Electoral Registration Officer is the sole authority to add or delete a name in the electoral process and they should contact him in incase of need, it added. Reports said, Delhiites started receiving calls from alleged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers who told them that their names were struck off from the electoral rolls.

In the advisory, the Chief Electoral Officer said any eligible person can direct him for inclusion of name in electoral roll and requested voters to check the status of their enrollment at the official website (www.nvsp.in) of the commission. Apart from that, they can call voter’s helpline at 1950 or visit the nearest Election Commission office to check status of their application. The voter status can also be checked through sending an SMS to 7738299899.

EC gave AAP list of 24 lakh names deleted in Del

1. Del govt enqries in some deletions found them wrong?Why EC protecting those officers?

2. Why EC not allowing Del govt to do enquiries in all deletions? EC itself didn’t conduct enquiries

AAP won’t allow telengana it in Del 2/2 https://t.co/ILN165x3By — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 9, 2019

In case, anybody finds his/ her name missing in the electoral roll, he / she can apply on Form 6 online at www.nvsp.in or offline by submitting application at the vote centre.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal said the EC should answer how 22 lakh names were wrongly deleted in Telangana and why Jwala Gutta and her family names went missing at a polling centre while the names existed on EC website.

Kejriwal said the EC gave the AAP list of 24 lakh names deleted in Delhi and demanded that govt enqries in some deletions found them wrong.

