The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a show-cause notice to the makers of the PM Narendra Modi biopic over full-page advertisements for the trailer. The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) set up by ECI has issued a show-cause notice to film’s producers Sandip Singh, T-Series, and newspaper publishers, who printed the advertisement. ECI officials termed the film promotions as a surrogate advertisement with a political overture.

The reports say the ECI has issued the notice following the Model Code of Conduct’s chapter 15, para 2, which reads about the expenditure on such advertisements and relations with a particular candidate. According to the ECI norms, the expenditure on such adds has to be added to the total limit of the candidate’s election expense.

The reports say, MCMC has issued the notice to publishers Dainik Bhaskar and Dainik Jagran and demanded the clarification March 25. If the publishers fail to produce the appropriate answer or fitting response then ECI will initiate an action in accordance with electoral laws and rules.

A T-series official told the media that the ad was not issued by the company. He said T-series was only the music partner and is hosting the trailer on its YouTube channel. While there has been no response yet from the Legend Global Studio.

A day ago, Lyricist Javed Akhtar had expressed shock and lashed out at the makers of PM Narendra Modi biopic after he found his name in the title card of the trailer. The lyricist in a tweet said that he had not written any song for the film.

PM Narendra Modi biopic trailer showcases actor Vivek Oberoi playing the character of Prime Minister. As the trailer shows, Vivek Oberoi tried to play the different phases of Prime Minister’s life through 9 different looks. The film is scheduled to release on April 5, 2019.

