The Election Commission is likely to announce dates for assembly elections in four states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram – in a press conference on Saturday afternoon. The elections in four states are scheduled to be held late this year. The BJP is ruling Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is in power in Mizoram. The Model Code of Conduct will come into force after the announcement is made, according to media reports.

