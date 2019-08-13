Kashmir news: The elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held soon. The Election Commission has started a meeting to discuss the upcoming polls. The delimitation of the Assembly constituencies will be also discussed. It will be the first election after the BJP-led NDA government revoked the special status to the state and its division into two Union Territories. A majority of politicians in Kashmir have been detained following the abrogation of Article 370.

Kashmir news: The Election Commission is likely to conduct Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir soon if reports are to be believed. The move comes days after Home Minister Amit Shah announced the revocation of Article 370 that guaranteed the state a special status under the Constitution. The BJP-led NDA government also decided to divide the state into two Union Territories. Reports suggest that the EC has started a meeting to discuss the upcoming polls in Jammu and Kashmir

The delimitation of Vidhan Sabha seats will be also discussed in the meeting. It is for the first time that elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir without Ladakh region of the state as it will not be having a Legislature once Union Territories will come into effect. The political parties in Jammu and Kashmir had demanded elections in the state simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls. But the EC turned down their demand.

As the leaders of the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, and other regional political parties are under detention, it is unclear what would be their strategy. Two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were placed under house arrest in the intervening night of August 4 and August 5. Kashmir is one the edge since August 5, a day when it was stripped of its special constitutional status.

The government had made all the arrangements to stop protests in the valley before the revocation of Article 370. All the roads and streets were sealed and barricaded were placed to block the movement of the public. The communication channels including landline services were also barred. All the state parties without BJP have opposed the Centre’s unilateral move to abrogate Article 370.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App