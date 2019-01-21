In a press conference in London, Syed Shuja, a US-based cyber expert who claims to be a part of the team that designed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in India, said that 2014 general election was “rigged” through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that resulted in the landslide victory of the BJP.

EC has said that EVMs are foolproof and the commission is currently analysing what legal action to be taken regarding the press conference in London.

Within hours of a US-based hacker claiming that 2014 general elections were rigged, the Election Commission of India (EC) has come out refuting the claims saying that the EVMs are foolproof and the commission is currently analysing what legal action to be taken regarding the press conference in London.

In a press conference in London, Syed Shuja, a US-based cyber expert who claims to be a part of the team that designed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in India, said that 2014 general election was “rigged” through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that resulted in the landslide victory of the BJP.

However, the allegations took a political turn after Congress leader Kapil Sibal was seen at the press conference. Soon after, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to twitter saying that she’ll take the matter of EVM hacking to the EC.

The BJP has also come out reacting to the developments alleging that the “hacking horror show” in London was organised by Congress and the Grand Old Party had begun looking for an excuse for its likely defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi pointed out that Sibal’s presence at the press conference was not a coincidence.

“EVMs cannot be hacked. What is clear is that anti-India forces have hacked into the mind of Congress. What we have seen is a hacking horror show organised by the Congress ahead of its defeat in Lok Sabha polls. It is looking for an excuse for its impending loss,” PTI quoted Naqvi as saying.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More