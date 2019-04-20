Election Commission issues notice to Navjot Singh Sidhu: The Election Commission has sought an explanation from Navjot Singh Sidhu over his remarks at a rally in Bihar's Katihar. Sidhu has been given 24 to respond to the notice. On April 16, Congress leader urged Muslims to not split votes and defeat BJP.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Katihar, the cricketer-turned-politician stoked a controversy by urging Muslims to vote for the Congres en bloc and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Election Commission of India has issued a notice to Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking an explanation within 24 hours for his remarks 'urging Muslims to not split votes,' made during a rally on 16 April in Katihar, Bihar. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/n2CT5VR3VO — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2019

Asking Muslims that they form 64 per cent in Katihar and they are not in a minority, Sidhu said that they need to come out and vote for the Congress. Reacting to Sidhu’s speech, the BJP accused Sidhu of dividing people on communal lines. The saffron party also appealed the EC to take suo moto cognizance and strict action against Sidhu.

