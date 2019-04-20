Election Commission issues notice to Navjot Singh Sidhu, seeks explanation within 24 hours for his remarks during Katihar rally: The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday issued a notice to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his remarks wherein he had urged Muslims to do not split votes and ensure BJP’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. The poll panel has sought an explanation from Punjab Congress minister with 24 hours for violating the Model Code of Conduct.
Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Katihar, the cricketer-turned-politician stoked a controversy by urging Muslims to vote for the Congres en bloc and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Asking Muslims that they form 64 per cent in Katihar and they are not in a minority, Sidhu said that they need to come out and vote for the Congress. Reacting to Sidhu’s speech, the BJP accused Sidhu of dividing people on communal lines. The saffron party also appealed the EC to take suo moto cognizance and strict action against Sidhu.
