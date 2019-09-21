Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Dates, Polls on October 21 and results October 24, Haryana, Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2019 schedule announced by Election Commission of India: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora is addressing the press conference right now. He has announced the voter details and is listing procedure of disqualifying candidates. Maharashtra has 288 seats while Haryana has 90 seats. The BJP is ruling in both states.

Elections to assemblies of Maharashtra and Haryana have been announced on October 21 and the results will be out on October 24, Chief Election Commissioner Suni Arora announced on Saturday. The two states are ruled by BJP governments headed by Devendra Fadnavis and Manohar Lal Khattar, respectively.

The current Maharashtra assembly tenure that consists of 288 members will end on November 9 while the Haryana Assembly comprising 90 members will expire on November 2.

Once the poll panel announces election dates, the Model Code of conduct will be effective following which involvement in any malpractice would lead to strict action against the concerned party or person. In 2014, elections in Maharashtra and Haryana were announced on September 12 and took place on October 15. Reports have speculated that the states are expected to go to polls on October 27 this year.

As far as Maharashtra is concerned, Shiv Sena has already begun its campaign and the fact that several Nationalist Congress Party workers have joined it is certainly an add-on which will eventually expand its outreach programme. The BJP and Shiv Sena are yet to agree on their seat sharing. The final call is expected to be taken by the Shiv Sena by Sunday.

Last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Maha Jan Adesh Yatra rally began party’s outreach programme despite resistance by the NCP workers who raised slogans throughout. Fadnavis, on the other hand, urged them not to disrupt his rallies. He asserted that any rally by the NCP workers in his constituency won’t be disrupted by the BJP and told Sharad Pawar’s party workers to do the same and maintain decorum.

As far as the Congress is concerned, it has landed in a seat-sharing arrangement with the NCP after Pawar met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi following which the two decided to go for an equal seat-sharing arrangement.

Haryana, which is ruled by BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar, is expected to face anti-incumbency which may do wonders for the Congress which has been out of power for the past term.

