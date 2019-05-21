Lok Sabha 2019: Supreme Court dismissed a plea requesting to match 100 % EVMs with VVPAT or voter paper trail slip machines. Earlier, the court had rejected opposition's petition to match at least 25% EVM paper trail machines, instead of only 5% in every assembly segment.

Lok Sabha 2019: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday dismissed a plea requesting to match 100 % EVMs with VVPAT or voter paper trail slip machines. The request was filed by a Chennai-based organisation. Scrapping by plea, the top court vacation bench head Justice Arun Mishra termed it as nonsense. The petitioners had also demanded replacement of EVMs with optical ballot scan machines for future elections. A few days ago, the apex court had rejected a petition from 21 opposition parties seeking at least 25% EVM paper trail machines, instead of only 5% in every assembly segment.

At that time, the Election Commission had said that results of the Lok Sabha election 20019 could be impacted and delayed by five days if even 50 % VVPAT machines would be counted. After which, the Supreme Court had directed the ECI to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five polling booths per assembly segment in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Today, hearing the matter, Justice Mishra said that Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had already passed an order in the same issue, then what’s the point of raising the matter in front of vacation bench. He added that democracy will suffer if people will keep filing such petitions.

Opposition on EVM:

Following the reports of EVM tampering and alleged movement of EVMs in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Opposition leaders today met the Election Commission’s (EC) over has raised questions over the transparency of results. Representatives of 21 opposition parties, including the Congress, met with the Election Commission to raise concerns about EVMs and VVPATs.

