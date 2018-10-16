Election Commission's, the nodal authority responsible for administering election processes in India, on Tuesday said that it does not have any "material information" on the number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) needed to conduct simultaneous elections.

After India became Independent on August 15 1947, and held its first election in 1951, the country witnessed simulateous polls till 1967. But now, the very idea or the concept is being flayed by the Opposition.

With Prime Miniter Narendra Modi calling for one nation one poll, and the NDA rallying behind him, the issue has become a hotspot for a political slugfest. However, the Modi dream seems far-fetched given the Election Commission’s, the nodal authority responsible for administering election processes in India, position on the issue. Today, in a reply to an RTI query, EC clarified that it does not have any “material information” on the number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) needed to conduct simultaneous elections.

The RTIwas filed by Pune-based Vihar Durve, who had approached the Commission seeking to know the availability and need of EVMs and VVPAT to carry out elections across the country at the same time.

EC in its response has clarified it does not have any material in any form, including records, documents, emails, opinions, advice, press releases, logbooks, contracts, reports, papers, samples, data material held in any electronic form and information relating to any private body which can be accessed by a public authority under any other law for the time being in force.

Worth mentioning is the fact that EC’s official had earlier said that they would need around Rs 45 billion to buy nearly 1.2 million additional EVMs and an equal number of VVPAT machines.

Taking thing into consideration the idea of simultaneous polls seems to be in a limbo. A few months back, EC chief OP Rawat had also proposed holding one election a year as an alternative. He had stressed that the move would also prevent violations of Model Code of Conduct on social media, as the social media platforms can be ordered to not run any poll-related news 48 hours before the elections.

After India became Independent on August 15 1947, and held its first election in 1951, the country witnessed simultaneous polls till 1967. But now, the very idea or the concept is being flayed by the Opposition.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More