Election Commission orders re-polling in Faridabad's polling station number 88 after video on malpractice goes viral: On Sunday, during the phase 6 Lok Sabha elections, a polling agent identified as Giriraj Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was arrested by Police after a video of him allegedly trying to influence voters at a polling booth in Faridabad went viral on social media

The Election Commission Of India (ECI) on Monday ordered re-polling for the Faridabad’s polling station number 88 after declaring the polling in the same polling booth as void. On Sunday, during the phase 6 Lok Sabha elections, a polling agent identified as Giriraj Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was arrested by Police after a video of him allegedly trying to influence voters at a polling booth in Faridabad went viral on social media. The incident took place at Asawati village in the Faridabad parliamentary constituency where polling was held on May 12.

The notice has been issued by the Election Commission of India for re-polling in the polling station number 88 in Faridabad. Meanwhile, the EC has also suspended the voting staff of the polling booth and a strict investigation will be taken against them.

Just in:-

EC orders fresh poll in Faridabad polling station number 88 from where video surfaced of a polling agent ‘voting for others. Suspension, criminal action and poll duty debarment for those manning polling station. — Anubhuti Vishnoi (@anubhutivishnoi) May 13, 2019

In the viral video, Giriraj was seen walking up to the polling booth on several occasions and could be seen going near the enclosure meant for casting votes and trying to influence voters. Later, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa responded to the viral video and the concerned presiding officer has been placed under suspension for the dereliction of duty and criminal action is also being initiated against him.

Want to apologize to the many folks who sent me similar videos from many parts of India🙏

Didn't for a moment believe that such brazen rigging was possible.

But this clip put out by @anuragdhanda has been found true by @OfficeFaridabad.

A little less faith in the process today😢 pic.twitter.com/nWcdpqE7kc — The DeshBhakt (@akashbanerjee) May 13, 2019

The viral video was shared on social media by hundreds of people who complained regarding the misconduct and booth capturing by the ruling BJP. Several parties had accused the ruling party of misconduct. They demanded repolling in the same booth.

A BJP polling agent has been arrested by Palwal Police for trying to influence voters at a polling booth in Asaoti, which falls under the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency, on Sunday. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/bjksDe7pdm — Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) May 13, 2019

BJP leader Krishan Pal Gurjar is contesting against Congress’ Avtar Singh Bhadana and the Aam Aadmi Party’s Pandit Naveen Jaihind for the Faridabad Lok Sabha seat.

Faridabad which went to polls on Sunday along with seven other states saw a huge voter turnout. 542 parliamentary constituencies in the country witnessing elections in 7 phases. The first six phases for Lok Sabha elections 2019 held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6 and May 12. The last phase of the general election will be held on May 19. The counting will be held on May 23.

