Election Commission poll dates announcement LIVE updates: The Election Commission will announce poll dates for assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The Election Commission is likely to make the announcement in a press conference at 12:30pm today. The BJP is ruling Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is in power in Mizoram. The Model Code of Conduct will come into force after the announcement is made, according to media reports. The elections in four states are being seen as a semi-final before 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The tenure of 50-member Mizoram Assembly will end on December 15 while the tenure of 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will expire on January 7 next year. The term of 90-member Chhattisgarh and 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will expire on January 5 and January 19 next year. According to media reports, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat held deliberations with chief electoral officers of five poll-bound states on Friday to take stock of poll preparations.
Samajwadi Party to go alone in Madhya Pradesh
Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party has decided to go alone in Madhya Pradesh. It comes days after Mayawati's BSP decided to contest Madhya Pradesh elections on its own.
CEC meets chief electoral officers of five poll-bound states
Election Commission defers press conference, Congress sees fault
The press conference for the announcement of election dates in four states- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram - will be held around 3:30 pm, according to the latest media reports. Earlier, it was scheduled at 12:30 pm. Congress has alleged that EC's press conference was deferred due to PM Modi's rally in Rajasthan.
Telangana polls with 4 other states?
No problem in conducting Telangana polls with 4 other states, said Telangana chief electoral officer in its letter to CEC OP Rawat. Earlier, there were speculations that Telangana polls will be conducted after completion of polls in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.
Semi-final before 2019 Lok Sabha polls
The elections in four states are being seen as a semi-final before 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress is in talks with like-minded parties to ensure that BJP is voted out of power in assembly elections.
Tenure of each Assembly
Elections will be completed by first week of December
According to media reports, assembly elections in four states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram - will be completed by the first week of December. Polls in Chhattisgarh are expected to be held in two phase.
EC to announce poll dates for 4 states today
