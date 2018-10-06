Election Commission poll dates announcement LIVE updates: The Election Commission will announce poll dates for assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The Election Commission is likely to make the announcement in a press conference at 12:30pm today. The BJP is ruling Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is in power in Mizoram.

Election Commission poll dates announcement LIVE updates: The Election Commission will announce poll dates for assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The Election Commission is likely to make the announcement in a press conference at 12:30pm today. The BJP is ruling Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is in power in Mizoram. The Model Code of Conduct will come into force after the announcement is made, according to media reports. The elections in four states are being seen as a semi-final before 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The tenure of 50-member Mizoram Assembly will end on December 15 while the tenure of 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will expire on January 7 next year. The term of 90-member Chhattisgarh and 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will expire on January 5 and January 19 next year. According to media reports, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat held deliberations with chief electoral officers of five poll-bound states on Friday to take stock of poll preparations.



