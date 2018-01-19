The Election Commission had recommended disqualification of 20 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs for allegedly holding offices of profit as Parliamentary Secretaries. The final nod from President Ram Nath Kovind would see AAP lose twenty legislators in the Delhi government.

In a huge setback to Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government in Delhi, the Election Commission has decided to disqualify 20 legislators. The major jolt strikes at a time when AAP is struggling with surging inner conflicts and loss of trust among the public. According to reports, the commission has sent names of 20 AAP legislators to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him for disqualification for allegedly holding offices of profit as Parliamentary Secretaries. President would make the last call in the matter.

If approved the disqualification would see Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi cabinet go down from 67 ministers to 47. The 20 MLAs under the scanner were appointed by the party in March 2015 as parliamentary secretaries to its ministers. Both the Bhartiya Janata Party and the Congress had raised questions over the appointment which prompted AAP to get the parliamentary secretary category taken down from the office of profit category. However, AAP has decided to take the matter to the highest possible jury.

After Congress on June 9, 2016 had moved a petition demanding the disqualification of the 20 MLAs, EC has finally taken cognizance of the matter. Recently Congress leader Ajay Maken along with other party leaders from Delhi met the Chief Election Commissioner and demanded immediate disqualification of the 20 MLAs.

“By appointing 20 MLAs as parliamentary secretaries, the AAP government virtually appointed 20 additional ministers, with hefty perks and benefits,” Maken alleged.

The 20 MLAs are: Adarsh Shastri, Alka Lamba, Sanjeev Jha, Kailash Gehlot, Vijendra Garg, Praveen Kumar, Sharad Kumar Chauhan, Madan Lal Khufiya, Shiv Charan Goyal, Sarita Singh, Naresh Yadav, Rajesh Gupta, Rajesh Rishi, Anil Kumar Bajpai, Som Dutt, Avtar Singh, Sukhvir Singh Dala, Manoj Kumar, Nitin Tyagi, Jarnail Singh: are the 20 MLAs who can be disqualified after President’s nod.

If goes through the decision is sure to put a dent in AAP’s future campaign and its claims of being a corruption-free political party. AAP is still hopeful of the decision being disapproved. Former AAP leader told a leading newspaper that the party will approach the highest court in the matter. “It is time to go back. There is no danger to the Delhi government.AAP will be approaching the highest court and the authorities in the matter,” said Gandhi. The disqualification, however, will be of less impact on the Delhi Government as AAP has 67 out of 70 seats at their bay.