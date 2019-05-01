Election Commission rejects ex-BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat: Reports said Tej Bahadur's candidature was rejected as he failed to submit required documents in time. The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) had decided to give him a ticket.

Election Commission rejects ex-BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat: The Election Commission of India (ECI) rejected the nomination of former Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav who had filed his nomination for contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi seat. Reports said Tej Bahadur’s candidature was rejected as he failed to submit required documents in time. The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) had decided to give him a ticket. He had earlier announced his candidature as an independent from Varanasi seat against Modi.

Tej Bahadur Yadav was sacked in 2017 for posting a video on social media complaining about the dismal food served to BSF personnel along the Line of Control and the country’s other borders. The SP-Bahujan Samaj Party coalition had also withdrawn is earlier candidate Shalini Yadav in favour of Tej Bahadur as the two parties didn’t want votes to be split by his contesting as an independent.

The Congress has fielded its 2014 candidate Ajay Rai again from Varanasi. Rai’s candidature was announced late in the day with the rumourmill pointing to the Congress General Secretary (UP East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party’s candidate.

