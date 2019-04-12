Lok Sabha 2019: Election Commission has restricted NaMo TV from broadcasting political content. NaMo TV is a channel which was on aired last month in mysterious circumstances and runs only pro-BJP content and PM Narendra Modi's old speeches.

Lok Sabha 2019: The Election Commission on Friday ordered NaMo TV to stop broadcasting political content as it is pro-BJP. The directions from the poll governing body were given following the ongoing Lok Sabha elections across the country. The 24-hour channel runs only pro- BJP content and speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In view to the Model Code of Conduct for the 17th Lok Sabha, the Election Commission in a letter to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer said, any political publicity material on electronic media without certification should be removed immediately.

The Election Commission’s letter reads NaMo TV/Content TV is sponsored by a political party, all recorded programmes of political contents displayed on the channel/platform would be covered under the purview of the Commission’s Order.

EC added that Any political publicity materials/contents, being displayed on electronic media without the requisite certification from the competent authority (MCMC in this case) should be removed immediately and any political content shall only be permitted strictly in accordance with the ECI instructions in this regard.

Earlier, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer had said that the logo of NaMo TV was approved, not the content. The channel runs PM Modi’s old speeches which might breach the model code of conduct.

The mysterious release of the NaMo TV

24X7 TV channel, NaMo TV was aired mysteriously on satellite TV networks from last month, after which, opposition parties like Congress, SP, BSP and Aam Aadmi Party had raised their voice and tagged it as an officially marketing channel.

Responding to the allegation, reportedly some BJP leaders said the channel which carries Prime Minister’s initials and his image as a logo, did not need a license.

Election Commission’s strictness for Lok Sabha elections:

A few days back the EC had ordered to stop the release Vivek Oberoi starrer- PM Narendra Modi’s biopic, till the last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Not just the BJP, the poll governing body had also ordered the producers of Laxmi NTR and Udyama Simham, the two biopics based on the lives of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao respectively, not to release the movies till further orders.

