Chief Elections Commissioner OP Rawat on Thursday said that there is no chance of carrying Lok Sabha and state assembly polls simultaneously without a legal framework at the place. Earlier, BJP president Amit Shah had written to the Law Commission in which he had expressed support for conducting simultaneous elections.

In his letter, BJP chief Amit Shah while expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one nation one election, said that the opposition towards this move was politically motivated. Not only BJP chief, but PM Modi himself in several occasions and his public rallies has openly spoken about conducting Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections together.

The BJP has been of the opinion that simultaneous elections will help in reducing the cost of elections, saving time, money and other resources. According to reports, the Law Commission in a paper had recommended for carrying Lok Sabha and assembly polls in two phases beginning 2019.

