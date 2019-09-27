Reports said the voters who have been excluded from the NRC list will have the right to vote unless their case should be pending at Foreigners Tribunal. Recently, the NRC list in Assam left out 19 lakh people.

The Election Commission has said that the registered voters who left out of the National Register of Citizens will have the right to vote. Officials of the Election Commission have said the voters can vote until and unless their case is pending at the Foreigners tribunal. Reports said D (Doubtful) Voter will remain on voter list of Assam’s electoral roll if the case is pending at the Foreigners’ Tribunal. Officials said the Home Ministry clarified that the citizens who were excluded from the NRC list will not be marked as D voters, reports said.

Recently, the NRC authorities on August 30 had published the final list of the citizens in Assam. The list left out around 19 lakh citizens. Both BJP and Congress called the decision illegal and sought a review over the NRC list. Later, the authorities set up around 100 Foreigners Tribunals in the state which will be extended to 200 in the coming weeks.

Last month, the authorities released NRC list in Assam which left out 19 lakh people. Several political parties including BJP, Congress, and others in the northeastern region ex[ressed their dissatisfaction over the list. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah directed Chief Ministers of northeastern states that the NRC would be taken across the country adding that the country will be cleansed of illegal migrants.

Meanwhile, the BJP ruling states have supported the decision of Centre over the NRC. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that the government will implement the NRC in the state. He had said the government will prepare a citizens’ list along the lines of Assam NRC, to check illegal immigration in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also supported the NRC across the country. He had said his government in the state will also implement the law and check the illegal migrants across the state.

