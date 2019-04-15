The Election Commission on Monday has said that it would go through the objectionable remark made by SP leader Azam Khan. The poll authority has also sought the report from the Azam Khan. The National Commission for Women (NCW) and BJP leadership has urged the Election Commission (EC) to take strong and appropriate action against Azam Khan for his sexist comments on BJP rival Jaya Prada. Azam Khan, who is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur constituency, had said on Sunday that he realised Jaya Prada in 17 years to know how she is and it took me only 17 days to know the underwear beneath of Jaya Prada, an actor-turned-politician and a two-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Rampur.
Videos, in which Khan is seen making the speeches, are doing rounds on social media and inviting strong reactions from across the country.
Meanwhile, an FIR has also been registered against Azam Khan over his derogatory remarks. NCW chairperson Rekha Mehta has also written a letter to election commission over the matter and has asked the election body to take strict action against the SP leader. NCW has also sent a notice to Azam Khan for his objectionable comments.
Earlier, Khan has clarified that he did not make any objectionable remarks against Jaya Prada. Asserting that he did not name anyone and said he would withdraw his candidature from the ongoing polls if proven guilty. This time, Jaya Prada is contesting against SP leader Azam Khan from Rampur Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, the underwear remark has evoked anger among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party president Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had slammed the SP leader.
The Election Commission has already barred Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati over their communal statements. Wherein the poll body has issued a notice to Mayawati imposing 48-hour prohibition and Yogi Adityanath imposing a 72-hours ban on their election campaigns starting 6 am on Tuesday, as a part of their punishment to both the leaders.
Leave a Reply