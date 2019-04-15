Election Commission seeks report on Azam Khan's derogatory remark against Jaya Prada, says will go through the speech video: Videos, in which Azam Khan is seen making the speeches, are doing rounds on social media and inviting strong reactions from across the country.

The Election Commission on Monday has said that it would go through the objectionable remark made by SP leader Azam Khan. The poll authority has also sought the report from the Azam Khan. The National Commission for Women (NCW) and BJP leadership has urged the Election Commission (EC) to take strong and appropriate action against Azam Khan for his sexist comments on BJP rival Jaya Prada. Azam Khan, who is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur constituency, had said on Sunday that he realised Jaya Prada in 17 years to know how she is and it took me only 17 days to know the underwear beneath of Jaya Prada, an actor-turned-politician and a two-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Rampur.

Videos, in which Khan is seen making the speeches, are doing rounds on social media and inviting strong reactions from across the country.

मुलायम भाई – आप पितामह हैं समाजवादी पार्टी के. आपके सामने रामपुर में द्रौपदी का चीर हरण हो रहा हैं. आप भीष्म की तरह मौन साधने की गलती मत करिये. @yadavakhilesh Smt.Jaya Bhaduri, Mrs.Dimple Yadav.pic.twitter.com/FNO5fM4Hkc — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 15, 2019

Meanwhile, an FIR has also been registered against Azam Khan over his derogatory remarks. NCW chairperson Rekha Mehta has also written a letter to election commission over the matter and has asked the election body to take strict action against the SP leader. NCW has also sent a notice to Azam Khan for his objectionable comments.

Earlier, Khan has clarified that he did not make any objectionable remarks against Jaya Prada. Asserting that he did not name anyone and said he would withdraw his candidature from the ongoing polls if proven guilty. This time, Jaya Prada is contesting against SP leader Azam Khan from Rampur Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

NCW Chairperson on Azam Khan's remark 'main 17 din mein pehchan gaya inke niche ka underwear khaki rang ka hai': He's always talking dirty about women&in this election it's the 2nd remark he gave against woman politician. NCW has taken suo-motu cognizance&we're sending him notice pic.twitter.com/YSjADwNQqc — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019

Meanwhile, the underwear remark has evoked anger among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party president Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had slammed the SP leader.

Jaya Prada on Azam Khan's remark:It isn't new for me,you might remember that I was a candidate from his party in'09 when no one supported me after he made comments against me.I'm a woman&I can't even repeat what he said.I don't know what I did to him that he is saying such things pic.twitter.com/KEKzFvlQbF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2019

The Election Commission has already barred Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati over their communal statements. Wherein the poll body has issued a notice to Mayawati imposing 48-hour prohibition and Yogi Adityanath imposing a 72-hours ban on their election campaigns starting 6 am on Tuesday, as a part of their punishment to both the leaders.

