The Election Commission said Sadhvi Pragya Thakur violated the model code of conduct by making derogatory comments against the disputed 15th-century mosque. Sadhvi Pragya had said that she was proud of the demolition of Babri Masjid.

Election Commission slaps three-day campaign ban on Sadhvi Pragya Thakur for Babri Masjid remark

The Election Commission on Wednesday slapped a three-day campaign ban on BJP Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur for saying she was proud of the demolition of Babri Masjid by kar sevaks in 1992. The poll watchdog said she violated the model code of conduct by making derogatory remarks against the disputed 15th-century mosque. On April 22, an FIR was lodged against Sadhvi Pragya on the orders of district election officer Sudam Khade for her alleged remarks in Bhopal on the demolition of Babri Masjid. The FIR was lodged at the Kamala Nagar police station.

EC strongly condemns Sadhvi Pragya Thakur’s ‘communal’ comments. Imposes 72 hr campaign ban. pic.twitter.com/tqhXpE1Eni — Anubhuti Vishnoi (@anubhutivishnoi) May 1, 2019

However, the next day, Sadhvi Pragya tried to do damage control, saying that she didn’t give any statement to create tension in the society or hurt the sentiments of people. The Commission, though, had rejected her justification. On the same day, she filed her nomination for the Bhopal seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded the controversial Hindu leader from Bhopal parliamentary constituency to contest against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has defended the BJP’s choice of Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from Bhopal, saying that she’s an answer to all those who tried to tarnish the image of Hindus by calling them terrorists and her candidature would cost the Congress Party. Sadhvi Pragya has been accused in the Malegaon serial blasts case and is currently out on bail.

Referring to Congress allegation of BJP fielding a terror accused in the polls, PM Modi said Congress has a modus operandi to create false narratives so that it could tarnish BJP’s image. He asked why nobody is asking about Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi who are out on bail but contesting elections from Amethi and Rae Bareli.

