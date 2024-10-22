Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Election Commission Stops Rural Housing Survey In 6 Bengal Districts Due To Bye-Polls

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday directed the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer to defer the house-to-house survey under the Rural Housing Scheme in six districts due to the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming bye-elections. (Read more below)

Election Commission Stops Rural Housing Survey In 6 Bengal Districts Due To Bye-Polls

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday directed the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer to defer the house-to-house survey under the Rural Housing Scheme in six districts due to the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming bye-elections.

The house-to-house survey has been postponed until after the completion of the polls in Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra assembly constituencies in West Bengal.

In a letter dated October 22, the Election Commission of India (ECI) communicated to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer that the survey can continue in other parts of the state but must be deferred in areas where the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in effect, which began on October 15.

The letter states, “The Commission has no objection to undertaking house-to-house surveys in the State of West Bengal, except in areas where MCC is enforced with effect from 15.10.2024 (date of announcement).”

The ECI further clarified that the survey must be postponed in the MCC-bound areas of Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra until the polling is completed.

Bye-elections for the six assembly seats in West Bengal—Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST)—are scheduled for November 13.

The Model Code of Conduct, which is issued by the Election Commission of India, provides guidelines for candidates and political parties during elections. It comes into effect when the election schedule is announced and remains in force until the results are declared.

(With ANI Inputs)

