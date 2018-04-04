Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said that it supports the petition seeking a ban on candidates contesting election from more than one seat. Filing affidavit in Supreme Court, the commission said it wants an amendment in section 33(7) of the People's Representatives Act. A PIL has been filed by BJP leader and senior advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking change in the polls law.

Reacting to a petition filed in the Supreme Court, Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said that it backs a ban on a candidate contesting election from more than one constituency. Submitting its affidavit in the apex court, ECI said that commission totally supports the stand that law should be amended in order to stop a candidate contesting election from more than one constituency. Currently, there is no provision in the law which can restrict the candidate from doing the same. According to the Representation of People’s Act, a candidate can contest the Lok Sabha and Assembly election from two constituencies simultaneously.

Reacting to the Public Interest Litigation filed by the BJP leader and senior advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking scrap of the section 33(7) of the Representation of People’s Act. Generally, the seat get vacant which lead to by-election. The affidavit said the amendment should be made in the law to ask the winning candidate from both seats to bear the cost of one seat he vacant, as it is necessary for the lawmaker to vacant one seat out of winning two. Citing the 255th report of the law commission, the ECI said we are seeking change in the law.

The commission added that section 33(7) should be changed to allow one candidate one constituency, the bye-election cause the expenditure, time, election fatigue and harassment caused to the voters. In 2004, election commission fixed the amount at Rs 5 lakh for assembly election and Rs 10 lakh for a Lok Sabha by-poll if candidate vacates the seat after winning two.

But, this particular affidavit was pulled back on the suggestion of a parliamentary panel report, which said that candidates should be allowed to contest election from two seats. Representing government, Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal agreed to assist the apex court in the matter.

