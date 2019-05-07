Uttar Pradesh Election Commission found Union Minister Smriti Irani's allegations of booth capturing in Amethi false and baseless. On Monday, Smriti Irani had shared a video and had levelled booth capturing allegations against Rahul Gandhi-led Congress in Amethi but ECO rubbished them.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh has scrapped Union Minister Smriti Irani’s allegations of booth capturing in Amethi. On Monday, when polling for the 5th phase of the 17th Lok Sabha election was underway, Smriti Irani had tweeted a video, in which, an elderly woman claimed that she was forced to cast her vote for Congress. She said that she wanted to cast her vote for BJP (Lotus) but some people held her hand and forced her to press the Congress’ button.

After sharing the video on the micro-blogging site, Irani urged Election Commission to take appropriate action against the Congress president Rahul Gandhi and to conduct re-election in Amethi. Talking to the media, Smriti Irani said, she has posted an alert to the administration and the EC about booth capturing in Amethi, let’s hope they will take appropriate action. She added that people of the country have to decide whether such politics and politicians should be punished or not.

Union Minister Smriti Irani is contesting on BJP’s ticket against Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi.

Taking cognizance of the matter, EC sector officer, senior officials and even observers rushed to the booth and talked to the polling agents and found everything normal, following which it was found that the charges in the video clip were fabricated.

After which, Uttar Pradesh Chief Election Officer Venkateshwar Lu dismissed allegations levelled by the Smriti Irani and called them baseless. Still, ECO ordered a probe and removed the presiding officer due to prima facie allegations in the clip.

Reacting to the controversy, Congress also rejected Irani’s allegation. Congress spokesperson Zeeshan Haider said now it is more than clear that she has lost and she is looking for excuses.

