Mission Shakti: The CPM had written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, saying that PM Modi violated the model code of conduct. It was for DRDO scientists to announce it, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet this afternoon.

Mission Shakti: The Election Commission has directed a committee of officers to examine whether PM Narendra Modi’s Mission Shakti speech violated the model code of conduct, which is already in place. The poll body has also sought a transcript speech of PM Modi’s address to the nation earlier in the day. The matter related to the Prime Minister’s address to the nation on electronic media earlier in the day has been brought to the notice of ECI, the Election Commission said in an official statement.

Election Commission: Matter related to address of the Prime Minister to the Nation on electronic media today afternoon has been brought to the notice of ECI.The Commission has directed a Committee of Officers to examine the matter immediately in the light of Model Code of Conduct — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had also said that her party will approach the Election Commission on today’s episode. The opposition parties have questioned PM Modi’s intentions, saying that he was not the right authority to announce the missile test in a national TV address.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had described PM Modi’s address a drama. He also wished him a very happy World Theatre Day on Twitter. Earlier in the day, PM Modi in his televised address announced that India had entered the elite club of space powers by destroying a low orbit satellite at an altitude of 300 kilometres.

The opposition parties have termed PM Modi’s address to the nation a diversionary tactic ahead of 2019 polls as the BJP-led government had failed on all fronts. Though they have praised the DRDO scientists for their successful mission.

