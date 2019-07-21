Election Commission's e-postal ballot records 60.14% turnout in Lok Sabha 2019 elections: The Election Commission of India introduced Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2019. With the new technique, the commission has recorded a total of 60.14% turnout through the e-postal ballot in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Election Commission’s e-postal ballot records 60.14% turnout in Lok Sabha 2019 elections: With the motto “no voter to be left behind,” the Election Commission of India introduced Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2019. With the new system, the Election Commission was able to empower and ensure all the Service Electors with their constitutional power. With the ETBPS, the persons working outside the country were eligible to vote while performing their duty outside the nation.

Those working in Central Forces under Arms Act and Government officials deployed in Embassies outside the country are classified as Service Voters and are allocated for online enrolment. This year, a record highest number of 18,02,646 were enrolled as Service Electors as compared to that of 13,27,627 number of registered Service Electors during 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The commission had enabled the portal, https://www.servicevoter.eci.nic.in, through which the postal ballots were sent electronically one way to save processing time, resources and avoid human errors.

Classification of the total number of Service Electors in 2019 Lok Sabha elections:

Ministry of Defence: 10,16,245

Ministry of Home Affairs (Central Armed Police Forces): 7,82,595

Ministry of External Affairs and State Police 267: 3539

Out of the 18,02,646 service electors, 10,84,266 e-postal ballots were received indicating 60.14% turnout. Using the flagship IT programme – ETPBS of Election Commission of India, a total of 18,02,646 postal ballots were dispatched electronically in the 7-phased Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Apart from this, ETBPS is fully secured as it is maintained by the use of OTP and PIN and no duplication of casted ETPB is possible due to the unique QR Code in the portal https://www. etpbs.in.

