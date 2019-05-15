Election Commission ends campaigning in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee says such madness did not take place during Babri Masjid demolition: Calling the decision unethical and biased, Mamata said that such madness did not take place even during Babri Masjid demolition. The Election Commission in its first ever decision cut short the campaigning for the phase 7 Lok Sabha elections 2019 in the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hits out at Election Commission for giving time to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to finish his rallies in the state. Calling the decision unethical and biased, Mamata said that such madness did not take place even during Babri Masjid demolition. The Election Commission in its first ever decision cut short the campaigning for the phase 7 Lok Sabha elections 2019 in the state. On Tuesday, BJP president Amit Shah ‘s roadshow was attacked in West Bengal after clashes erupted between TMC leaders and BJP supporters.

The powerful election body in its first ever has used Article 324 of the Constitution which gives the special powers to the EC of directing and controlling elections. So far, EC has been used for cancellation or postponement of election or banning individual candidates from campaigning.

The latest decision ended the campaigning for the nine seats in Bengal, which will vote on May 19. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has also ordered the suspension of two senior officers – Principal Secretary (Home) and Additional Director General, CID (Criminal Investigation Department).

BJP president Amit Shah had accused the Trinamool Congress of attacking his roadshow as part of a conspiracy. He alleged that TMC supporters attacked his rally.

Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien called the BJP chief a liar for proving wrong facts He also complained to the Election Commission and submitted video proof that the BJP was behind the vandalism.

Trinamool Congress and BJP are locking horns in an intense battle for 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. The voting for the last phase 7 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will take place on May 19. the counting will be held on May 23.

