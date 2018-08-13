According to a recent survey, BJP's vote share in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh may decrease while Congress may witness a surge if elections are held today. However, with respect to Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi is still the first choice of people for Prime Minister's post.

Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly Elections in three crucial states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and Lok Sabha elections later in 2019, both BJP and Congress have upped the ante and have begun their election campaigns. According to a recent opinion survey done by ABP News-CVoter, BJP is losing the ground against the Congress in upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the Congress party may have the advantage if elections are held today. According to CVoter survey, BJP’s vote share in the upcoming assembly may decrease while the Congress may gain if elections are held today.

However, with respect to Lok Sabha elections, according to ABP News-CVoter survey, in all the three states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — PM Modi is still people’s first choice as the Prime Minister in 2019.

According to ABP-News-CVoter survey, the Congress party may get around 42% vote share in Madhya Pradesh while BJP might get 40% and others 18 %. Madhya Pradesh, in total, has 230 assembly seats, therefore according to the survey, if elections are held today, then Congress will get around 117 seats while the BJP may only get 106 seats. However, with respect to Lok Sabha elections, then the BJP may have the advantage and get around 46% vote share while Congress may get 39% vote share.

Likewise in Chhattisgarh, if elections are held today, according to ABP-CVoter survey, BJP may get around 39% vote share while Congress may lead with somewhere around 40%. According to the survey, out of 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Congress may get around 54 while BJP had to satisfy with only 33 seats. For the PM post in 2019, 56% people want PM Modi to be Prime Minister while 21% may support Rahul Gandhi in the state.

In Rajasthan, Congress may get a vote share of 51% while the BJP may only get 37% of the votes and others may get 12%. Out of 200 assembly seats, Congress may bag around 130, BJP may get 57 and others could get around 13 seats.

