Taking a jibe at Rajinikanth and his ‘spiritual politics” promises, MK Stalin said that some people think that they can defeat the DMK with spirituality but Swami Vivekanand has said that doing good for people is the real spirituality. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin further said that the best form of spirituality is serving others and being good at heart, their party was created for that purpose.

Actor turned politician Rajinikanth had pledged to do ‘spiritual politics’ motivated by the ‘change’ mantra in the state of Tamil Nadu. For over 5 decades, Tamil Nadu had is dominated by Dravidian politics of the AIADMK and DMK.

Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has summoned West Bengal chief secretary and DGP after the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda was attacked in the state.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Saturday wrote in a letter to Union Home Secretary that political vendetta was the motive behind the summons issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Kalyan Banerjee wrote in his letter that Law and Order subject is within the domain of the state under the 7th schedule of the state list of the Constitution of India.

