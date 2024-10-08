Home
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Election Result 2024 Update: Congress Candidates Make Strong Showing in Nuh and Ferozepur Jhirka

Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed is in the lead in the Nuh constituency, garnering 62,186 votes and maintaining a significant lead of 28,973 votes

As of 11:25 AM, Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed is in the lead in the Nuh constituency, garnering 62,186 votes and maintaining a significant lead of 28,973 votes over his closest competitor, Tahir Hussain of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), who has received 33,213 votes after five rounds of counting. Former Sohna MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sanjay Singh is currently in third place, trailing behind by 52,846 votes.

Mamman Khan Advances in Ferozepur Jhirka

In the Ferozepur Jhirka seat, Congress candidate Mamman Khan is also performing well, with 53,751 votes. He holds a lead of 7,976 votes over INLD’s Mohammad Habib, who has secured 45,775 votes. Meanwhile, BJP’s Naseem Ahmed is far behind, with only 6,540 votes.

Mohammad Ilyas Leads in Punahana

Over in the Punahana seat, Congress candidate Mohammad Ilyas is ahead with 49,446 votes, leading independent candidate Rahish Khan by 19,222 votes, who has received 30,224 votes. BJP’s Mohd Aizaz Khan is trailing significantly, with just 3,855 votes.

