Election results 2019: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party witnessed a semi-sweet win during the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election results in 2019 after the closure of the voting count. In Maharashtra, the BJP which was supposed to return with the help of its ally Shiv Sena has successfully won 161 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra. In Haryana, however, the situation was opposite, the BJP failed to even cross the mark of 45 seats, resulting into a hung assembly. BJP was able to receive only 40 seats while the Congress won 31 seats. Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party won 10 seats. Chances are high it will play a key role in the formation of a government in Haryana.

For the Congress, this election turned out to be a much-needed motivation which had been in miserable condition after suffering a huge loss in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. A good number of seats shows an improvement in the performance of the Congress and it is no less than a light of the tunnel.

Meanwhile, for other regional parties such as the Nationalist Congress Party and Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party, these elections have proved their strong capability and their relevant position during the election.

