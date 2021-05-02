As the nation faces Coronavirus crisis, new governments are going to be formed today in 4 states, Bengal, Assam Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and, in the Union Territory of Puducherry. The focus is least on who wins in all these places but the winning governments must have a plan of action to battle this ongoing crisis. Today’s result has to be a verdict for action as there’s no time to wait on swearing in ceremonies, etc. The winning parties have to immediately hit the ground and work in the direction to curb the Covid-19 crisis.

A few things the new governments must immediately do are, establish blood camps, initiate research in triple mutant virus, ramp up oxygen storage and production capacity, augment beds and other essential hospital equipment, ensure routine inspections in hospitals to prevent oxygen leakage and wastage, create awareness on when, whom and how to give oxygen support, increase plasma availability, encourage people to donate plasma before taking the vaccine, etc.