As the nation faces Coronavirus crisis, new governments are going to be formed today in 4 states, Bengal, Assam Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and, in the Union Territory of Puducherry. The focus is least on who wins in all these places but the winning governments must have a plan of action to battle this ongoing crisis. Today’s result has to be a verdict for action as there’s no time to wait on swearing in ceremonies, etc. The winning parties have to immediately hit the ground and work in the direction to curb the Covid-19 crisis.

A few things the new governments must immediately do are, establish blood camps, initiate research in triple mutant virus, ramp up oxygen storage and production capacity, augment beds and other essential hospital equipment, ensure routine inspections in hospitals to prevent oxygen leakage and wastage, create awareness on when, whom and how to give oxygen support, increase plasma availability, encourage people to donate plasma before taking the vaccine, etc.

11:38 (IST)

Kerala: BJP candidate Suresh Gopi leading from Thrissur

As per official trends, Suresh Gopi, BJP candidate from Thrissur is leading from the Assembly constituency in Kerala.

11:33 (IST)

BJP will form govt in Assam: CM Sarbananda Sonowal

As per the trends, it is clear that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in Assam: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

11:30 (IST)

DMK workers celebrate as initial trends show DMK leading in TN

DMK workers and supporters celebrate outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, as official trends show the party leading.

11:27 (IST)

Kerala: 'Metro man' leading from Palakkad constituency

As per official trends, 'Metro man' E Sreedharan, BJP candidate from Palakkad, is leading from the Assembly constituency.

11:25 (IST)

Kerala: Congress' Ramesh Chennithala leading from Haripad

Congress' Ramesh Chennithala is leading from Haripad constituency in Kerala.

11:23 (IST)

Bengal: TMC leading on 166 seats, BJP leading on 83

As per official trends for 253 seats, TMC is leading on 166 seats, BJP is leading on 83 in Bengal.

11:21 (IST)

Tamil Nadu: DMK leading on 98 seats, AIADMK on 81 seats

As per official trends for 209 seats, DMK is leading on 98 seats, AIADMK on 81 seats in Tamil Nadu.

11:18 (IST)

Puducherry: NR Congress leading on 6 seats, BJP leading on 3

As per official trends for 12 seats, NR Congress is leading on 6 seats, BJP leading on 3 seats in Puducherry.

11:16 (IST)

Kerala: CPI(M) leading on 55 seats, Congress on 23 seats

As per official trends for 137 seats, CPI(M) is leading on 55 seats, Congress is leading on 23 seats in Kerala.

11:14 (IST)

BJP leading on 50 seats, Asom Gana Parishad on 11

As per official trends for 98 seats, BJP is leading on 50 seats, its ally Asom Gana Parishad on 11. Congress is leading on 19 seats, its ally AIUDF on 9.

11:11 (IST)

Kamal Haasan leading from Coimbatore (South)

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan is leading from Coimbatore (South) constituency in Tamil Nadu.

10:53 (IST)

"Too early to say anything": Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP

Kailash Vijayvargiya said that it was too early to say anything because there were so many rounds. He added that the situation would be clear only by evening.

10:49 (IST)

Tamil Nadu: DMK leading on 76 seats, AIADMK on 68

As per official trends for 170 seats, DMK is leading on 76 seats, AIADMK on 68 seats in Tamil Nadu.

10:28 (IST)

Puducherry: NR Congress and BJP leading on 2 seats each

As per official trends, NR Congress and BJP are leading on 2 seats each, DMK on 1 in Puducherry.

10:15 (IST)

Kerala: CPI(M) leading on 36 seats

As per official trends, CPI(M) is leading on 36 seats and Congress is leading on 18 seats in Kerala.

10:03 (IST)

Tamil Nadu: DMK's Chepauk candidate Udhayanidhi Stalin arrives at counting site

In Tamil Nadu, DMK candidate from Chepauk assembly constituency, Udhayanidhi Stalin arrived at Queen Mary's College in Chennai where counting of votes for was underway.

09:59 (IST)

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari leading from Nandigram

Although TMC is leading in Bengal as per the initial trends but BJP's Suvendu Adhikari is ahead of Mamata Banerjee, leading from Nandigram.

09:57 (IST)

BJP leading on 6 seats in Assam

As per official trends, BJP is leading on 6 seats, its ally Asom Gana Parishad is leading on 2 and Congress is leading on 2 seats in Assam.

09:55 (IST)

Counting of votes for Assembly Elections 2021 began at 8 a.m. today

The counting of votes in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry began at 8:00 a.m. today. However, not politics but the focus after results shall remain on the actions the winning parties’ candidates take in the direction to overcome the ongoing national crisis.

 