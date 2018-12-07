Elections 2018 Exit Poll for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana: The election in Chhattisgarh was held in two phases while in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram it was held in a single-phase manner. Both Rajasthan and Telangana witnessed peaceful polling today amid sporadic incidents of EVM malfunctioning. Most of the top TV channels of the country including NewsX are going to release their exit poll data that have been carefully prepared with the help of best poll agencies.

Elections 2018 Exit Poll for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana: The exit poll figures have rolled out before official results for the recently concluded 2018 Assembly elections come in. Election results for five states – Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhatisgarh – will be declared on December 11, but numbers from iTV-Neta-NewsX Exit Polls will tell you which political party is going to win the 2019 semifinal. The Election Commission had banned all exit polls till 5.30 pm today on the election to the Legislative Assemblies of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana.

The election in Chhattisgarh was held in two phases while in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram it was held in a single-phase manner. Both Rajasthan and Telangana witnessed peaceful polling today amid sporadic incidents of EVM malfunctioning. Most of the top TV channels of the country including NewsX are going to release their exit poll data that have been carefully prepared with the help of best poll agencies.

Here are the LIVE updates on the 2018 exit poll figures for the recently concluded assembly elections:

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App