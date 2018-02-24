Election Commission of India has announced that elections on 59 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on March 23 and the counting of votes will be done in the evening. The nominations will start from March 1 and end on March 12. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be March 15. Election experts are expecting the ruling BJP to gain most of the seats out of total 59.

Nearly a year before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Election Commission of India has announced the polls on 59 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on March 23. Currently, the Bhartiya Janata Party is the single largest party in the upper house of the Parliament with 58 members, followed by Congress which has 54 seats in Rajya Sabha. The following states from where the seats are getting vacant are Uttar Pradesh (10), Bihar(6), Maharashtra(6), Bengal and Madhya Pradesh(5 each), Karnataka and Gujarat (4 each), Jharkhand(2), Chattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand (1 each).

According to the assembly mathematics of states, BJP is likely to get most of the seats and BJP’s power in the upper house is expected to rise. Election experts are saying that continuous harm to Congress in the assembly elections after 2014 Lok Sabha elections till date would support party to win just 7 seats out of total 59. BJP’s gain in the Rajya Sabha will be very handy for National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the ruling party at the centre will come closer to the United Province Alliance (UPA) numbers.

Also Read: After sitting on complaint for 6 months, CBI files case against Delhi diamond exporter for Rs 389-crore loan fraud

The BJP’s increasing strength will give confidence to the party to easily pass key legislations like insurance bill, Triple Talaq bill, which is currently delayed and blocked by the opposition parties in the lower house. In recent times, opposition parties have interrupted proceedings of the upper house demanding discussion on their matters of choice, so now the increasing strength of the BJP would help the party to stop opposition parties.

Recently, BJP’s Venkaiah Naidu being elected as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and also BJP’s president Amit Shah got elected to the Rajya Sabha. The nominations for the elections will start from March and end on March 12. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature will be March 15. Terms of Union Ministers like Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, JP Nadda, Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Ramdas Athawale are also ending this March-April.

Also Read: Kamal quits films; Rajini signs more — Is Superstar Rajinikanth serious about politics?

Also Read: I’m being wrongly accused in PNB scam, will clear all dues: Mehul Choksi

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App